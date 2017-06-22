Trains delayed after person hit on tracks in Orange, Metrolink says
A Metrolink train struck a person on the tracks at the station in Orange, the department said in a tweet Thursday evening. The female, whose age was not immediately available, was reported to have jumped in front of the train about 5:45 p.m. near the Orange Transportation Center at 194 N. Atchison St., according to the MetroNet dispatch service.
