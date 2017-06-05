Timeline: How the Trump-Khan relation...

Timeline: How the Trump-Khan relationship grew so heated

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Trump and Khan have spent the last year sniping at one another, largely over Trump's proposed travel ban that would temporarily bar some Muslims from entering the United States. Trump has used the policy, stalled now in U.S. courts, as an example of the sort of toughness that he says Khan refuses to show amid terrorism attacks that are riling the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Anonymous 33,144
Grandma Baby Stabber 12 hr Dango Slam 1
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Sun GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) May 31 Brian Webb 13
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC