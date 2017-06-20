These Redlands Unified students broug...

These Redlands Unified students brought the American Revolution back to life for a day

Fifth-graders participate in a Revolutionary War reenactment project at Victoria Elementary School in San Bernardino Tuesday. The school's fifth grade class took part in the project and took on various roles while learning about the Revolutionary War.

