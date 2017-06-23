The camps come as the Girls Scouts organization announces new badges...
Winchester resident Alexis Gettemeier, 10, learns how to fly a drone during a 2015 Girl Scout camp at Cal State San Bernardino designed to interest middle school students in cyber security careers. Middle and high schools girls from Girl Scout troops in San Bernardino and Riverside counties are learning about cyber security at a pair of summer camps at Cal State San Bernardino.
