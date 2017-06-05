Stater Bros. Charities Sending Over 1...

Stater Bros. Charities Sending Over 1,000 Care Packages to Deployed Local Service Members

Over 150 members of the Stater Bros. "Family" of Employees, friends, suppliers and representatives from Operation Community Cares gathered to prepare over 1,000 care packages for local military members currently serving overseas The pack event took place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 on the campus of Stater Bros.

