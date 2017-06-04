Stabbing victim dies, others injured ...

Stabbing victim dies, others injured in Hesperia fighting

One young man died and three others were wounded during a knife fight in Hesperia early Sunday, June 4, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Hesperia deputies responded at 3:18 a.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 13900 block of Katelyn Street in, and found several wounded people .

News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 min ThenPharts 33,143
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it 17 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Sun GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) May 31 Brian Webb 13
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
