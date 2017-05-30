Spend a week with animals at Humane S...

Spend a week with animals at Humane Society of San Bernardino Valleya s Critter Camp

The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will hold its annual Critter Camp 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26-30. Activities and lessons will emphasize the importance of safety around and kindness to animals, as well as taking care of the environment.

