SoCal Tattoo Artist Drugged, Raped Teen Customer, Cops Say
A Southern California tattoo artist was behind bars this week after cops accused him of drugging and raping a 19-year-woman who came to his shop as a client. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials are circulating a photo of suspect Richard Henry Camarena, 43, with the fear that he might have carried out assaults similar to the one alleged by the teen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|Tue
|DoyonHall
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Tue
|Rose of Tralee
|74
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Jun 19
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC