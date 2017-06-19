Silverwood Lake area fire stopped at five acres
A brush fire charred five acres near Silverwood Lake and with fire resources from three agencies already in the region on the Holcomb fire, it's spread was stopped Tuesday afternoon, June 20, according to a Cal Fire/San Bernardino Unit spokeswoman. The Vista fire just east of the lake spillway and south of Highway 173 was reported at 2:36 p.m. and ground crews were assisted by air tanker and helicopter resources from the air, according to Cal Fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 min
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|16 hr
|DoyonHall
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Tue
|Rose of Tralee
|74
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Mon
|lugnut
|1
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC