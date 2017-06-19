Silverwood Lake area fire stopped at five acres

A brush fire charred five acres near Silverwood Lake and with fire resources from three agencies already in the region on the Holcomb fire, it's spread was stopped Tuesday afternoon, June 20, according to a Cal Fire/San Bernardino Unit spokeswoman. The Vista fire just east of the lake spillway and south of Highway 173 was reported at 2:36 p.m. and ground crews were assisted by air tanker and helicopter resources from the air, according to Cal Fire Capt.

