SigAlert called for San Bernardino freeway fatality investigation

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A SigAlert was called at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, for the northbound 215 Freeway south of Base Line in San Bernardino to allow the California Highway Patrol to investigate a fatality, according to the CHP incident log. It was not clear how the fatality occurred.

