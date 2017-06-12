Sherlock, new San Bernardino police dog, engages with the community
He is the department's Community Affairs Canine, rescued in April and already bringing peace and calm to traumatized children. On Monday, he was tail-wagging proud of the distinguished new medal of honor around his neck, which touted him as the “SBPD K-9 of the Year.” Sherlock, who will turn 5 years old at the end of July, was a star at the June 8 Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|HePharts
|33,173
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Wed
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Wed
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|Wed
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
|Review: California State University San Bernardino
|Wed
|CSUSB
|1
|Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino
|Wed
|FITNESS 19 SAN BE...
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC