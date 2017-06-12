Sherlock, new San Bernardino police d...

Sherlock, new San Bernardino police dog, engages with the community

He is the department's Community Affairs Canine, rescued in April and already bringing peace and calm to traumatized children. On Monday, he was tail-wagging proud of the distinguished new medal of honor around his neck, which touted him as the “SBPD K-9 of the Year.” Sherlock, who will turn 5 years old at the end of July, was a star at the June 8 Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner.

