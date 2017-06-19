Seven in 10 Trust US Government to Pr...

Seven in 10 Trust US Government to Protect Against Terrorism

16 hrs ago Read more: Gallup.com

Seventy percent of Americans have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence in the U.S. government to protect its citizens from future acts of terrorism. This reflects a recovery of confidence from the last time the question was asked, immediately after a terrorist shooting in San Bernardino, California, when 14 people were killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gallup.com.

