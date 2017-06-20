Separated by deportation, this California family is learning how to live without their father
She was looking forward to dinner with her parents to celebrate her father moving one step closer to becoming a legal United States resident. He was scheduled to interview that morning with immigration officials for a green card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Mon
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Mon
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|Jun 14
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC