See art by Janet Edwards recently don...

See art by Janet Edwards recently donated to Museum of Redlands

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Two retired United Methodist Church pastors and their wives worked together to make possible the recent donation of five Redlands etchings to the Museum of Redlands. They are Rex and Bonnie Britt and Fred and Janet Edwards, and the etchings are all the work of Janet Edwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 41 min ThatPhaarts 33,159
Grandma Baby Stabber 6 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11) Jun 6 sheridan 12
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Jun 4 GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC