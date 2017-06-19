San Bernardino will build affordable modular homes on city-owned plots

SAN BERNARDINO >> Up to three more modular houses will be built on lots already owned by the city and sold to first-time homebuyers, thanks to an agreement the City Council approved Wednesday night. The partnership with Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services will use $650,000 worth of HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and no money from the city's general fund.

