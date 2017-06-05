San Bernardino Pastors United plans community block party
The SBPU is taking a stance against the increasing gang activity and other senseless violent crimes in the city, the group said in a news release. “We are asking the community to join us as we bring: 'Healing, Change, and Progress' to the City of San Bernardino,” the news release stated.
