San Bernardino Pastors United plans c...

San Bernardino Pastors United plans community block party

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

The SBPU is taking a stance against the increasing gang activity and other senseless violent crimes in the city, the group said in a news release. “We are asking the community to join us as we bring: 'Healing, Change, and Progress' to the City of San Bernardino,” the news release stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr ThatPhaarts 33,159
Grandma Baby Stabber 9 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11) Jun 6 sheridan 12
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Jun 4 GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 08 at 8:03PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC