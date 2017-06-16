San Bernardino officer who shot, kill...

San Bernardino officer who shot, killed man brandishing knife in 2015 was justified, DAa s office...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A San Bernardino police officer who fatally shot a man who had been using a large, military-style knife to try to hurt and intimidate family members was justified, a San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office report says. The report, put out Thursday, concludes that Officer Dominick Martinez's shooting of 49-year-old Roy Manuel Carreon was a proper exercise of his right to defense of others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... 3 hr Frogface Kate 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr HePharts 33,173
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Wed POPEYES SAN BERNA... 1
Review: Del Taco Wed DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND 1
Review: San Bernardino Valley College Wed SB VALLEY COLLEGE 1
Review: California State University San Bernardino Wed CSUSB 1
Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino Wed FITNESS 19 SAN BE... 12
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 16 at 8:57AM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC