A San Bernardino police officer who fatally shot a man who had been using a large, military-style knife to try to hurt and intimidate family members was justified, a San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office report says. The report, put out Thursday, concludes that Officer Dominick Martinez's shooting of 49-year-old Roy Manuel Carreon was a proper exercise of his right to defense of others.

