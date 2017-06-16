San Bernardino officer who shot, killed man brandishing knife in 2015 was justified, DAa s office...
A San Bernardino police officer who fatally shot a man who had been using a large, military-style knife to try to hurt and intimidate family members was justified, a San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office report says. The report, put out Thursday, concludes that Officer Dominick Martinez's shooting of 49-year-old Roy Manuel Carreon was a proper exercise of his right to defense of others.
