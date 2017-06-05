San Bernardino marijuana lawsuits can...

San Bernardino marijuana lawsuits can move forward, but no longer seek cash

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Lawsuits seeking to block the voter-approved marijuana regulation plan Measure O have agreed to drop the part of the lawsuit seeking monetary damages, allowing the lawsuits to move forward. Four cases all relating to Measure O are now set for a hearing June 15, according to online records of a hearing held Monday.

Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

San Bernardino, CA

