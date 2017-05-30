There are on the San Bernardino County Sun story from 15 hrs ago, titled San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upland murder. In it, San Bernardino County Sun reports that:

Upland police have arrested a San Bernardino resident in connection with the May 27 shooting death of a man in the parking lot of an Upland shopping center. Daniel James Aguilar, 27, was arrested Wednesday, May 31, on suspicion of murder, conspiracy, being a member of a criminal street gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

