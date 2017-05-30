San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upland murder
San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upland murder
Upland police have arrested a San Bernardino resident in connection with the May 27 shooting death of a man in the parking lot of an Upland shopping center. Daniel James Aguilar, 27, was arrested Wednesday, May 31, on suspicion of murder, conspiracy, being a member of a criminal street gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
