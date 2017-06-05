San Bernardino man accused of killing uncle, wounding aunt during family dispute

SAN BERNARDINO >> A San Bernardino man fatally shot his uncle and wounded his aunt during a family dispute Tuesday night, San Bernardino police said. Dwayne Butler, 36, of San Bernardino, turned himself into the Hemet Police station several hours after the shooting which killed Danny Harring, 62, and wounded Harring's sister, police said in a statement.

