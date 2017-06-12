San Bernardino hospital appoints new ...

San Bernardino hospital appoints new president with previous ties to Inland Empire

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Douglas Kleam was announced Monday as the hospital president, effective immediately. A health care executive with a diverse background in hospital administration, Kleam has the expertise to lead St. Bernardine through its current strategic challenges while guiding the hospital's vision for the future, according to a Dignity Health news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16) 2 hr Jeff 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr Believe Phart 33,163
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) Sat Wanda 16
Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11) Jun 6 sheridan 12
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Jun 4 GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC