San Bernardino County may be second in California to get Potbelly Sandwich Shops
The Chicago-based chain announced in May that it would open its first four California locations in Orange County, and it's exploring franchisees in San Bernardino County now. “We would love to be in San Bernardino next,” said Chris Birkinshaw, senior director of domestic franchising for Potbelly.
