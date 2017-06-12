San Bernardino City Manager Mark Scott announces retirement
Scott, who was hired as the city's top administrator just after the Dec. 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, had telegraphed the possibility that he would leave before long. In March of this year, he was a finalist to be Reno's city manager, though he dropped out during his public interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|HePharts
|33,173
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Wed
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Wed
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|Wed
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
|Review: California State University San Bernardino
|Wed
|CSUSB
|1
|Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino
|Wed
|FITNESS 19 SAN BE...
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC