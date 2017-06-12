San Bernardino Businesswoman Wins Local InnovateHer Competition
Riverside, Ca. - The Inland Empire Women's Business Center is pleased to announce NaChe' Thompson of NACHE Innovations, LLC as the winner in their locally hosted competition for the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2017 InnovateHER Challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Soon pharrt
|33,171
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|17 hr
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|20 hr
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|Wed
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
|Review: California State University San Bernardino
|Wed
|CSUSB
|1
|Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino
|Wed
|FITNESS 19 SAN BE...
|12
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Jeff
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC