San Bernardino: Arts Connection Recei...

San Bernardino: Arts Connection Receives Grant From California Humanities

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inland Empire California

San Bernardino, CA - California Humanities has recently announced the first round of 2017 Humanities For All Quick Grant awards. Arts Connection , the arts council of San Bernardino County, has been awarded $5,000 for its fiscally sponsored project entitled ON ALL Day A -A Desert Reflection at Llano del Rio conceived by San Bernardino based project director Karyl Newman of PositionalProjects.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr LostPhartzs 33,153
Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11) Tue sheridan 12
Grandma Baby Stabber Jun 5 Dango Slam 1
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Jun 4 GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 08 at 3:23AM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC