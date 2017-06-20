San Bernardino: Arts Connection Receives Grant From California Humanities
San Bernardino, CA - California Humanities has recently announced the first round of 2017 Humanities For All Quick Grant awards. Arts Connection , the arts council of San Bernardino County, has been awarded $5,000 for its fiscally sponsored project entitled ON ALL Day A -A Desert Reflection at Llano del Rio conceived by San Bernardino based project director Karyl Newman of PositionalProjects.org .
