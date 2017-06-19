Ron Dailey and Pat Gilbreath to Lead Omnitrans
San Bernardino, CA - Loma Linda Council Member Ron Dailey takes the helm of the Omnitrans Board of Directors on July 1, 2017. Redlands Council Member Pat Gilbreath was elected Vice Chair at the June 7 Board meeting.
