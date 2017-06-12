Rialto police shoot, kill brother of domestic-violence suspect in San Bernardino
Rialto police officers shot and killed a man at a San Bernardino home Friday morning, June 16, as the officers conducted an investigation into a domestic violence incident, a police official said. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of West Birch Street, confirmed San Bernardino police Lt.
