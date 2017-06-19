Real Personal Income for States and M...

Real Personal Income for States and Metropolitan Areas, 2015

Real state personal income grew on average 4.1 percent in 2015, after increasing 3.6 percent in 2014, according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Growth of real state personal income - a state's current-dollar personal income adjusted by the state's regional price parity and the national personal consumption expenditure price index - ranged from -2.3 percent in North Dakota to 7.0 percent in Delaware .

