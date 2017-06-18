Rapper 40 Glocc shot while attending funeral in Southern California
San Bernardino police investigate a shooting, Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|JENNY
|1,049
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC