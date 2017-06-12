Rapper 40 Glocc shot in San Bernardin...

Rapper 40 Glocc shot in San Bernardino, expected to survive

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

On Thursday afternoon, the rapper had been at a funeral for a homicide victim and may have been walking back to a car with a woman when “a vehicle pulled up near them and fired shots, striking him,” Madden said. A bullet went through White's arm and into his chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... 6 hr Frogface Kate 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr SamePhartz 33,175
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Wed POPEYES SAN BERNA... 1
Review: Del Taco Wed DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND 1
Review: San Bernardino Valley College Jun 14 SB VALLEY COLLEGE 1
Review: California State University San Bernardino Jun 14 CSUSB 1
Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino Jun 14 FITNESS 19 SAN BE... 12
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 16 at 9:14PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC