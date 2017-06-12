Police find neglected, injured German...

Police find neglected, injured German shepherd puppy during San Bernardino arrest

LAGUNA BEACH >> A 28-year-old Redlands woman and a 22-year-old San Bernardino man were arrested by Laguna Beach police detectives on suspicion of breaking into and stealing valuables from at least 10 locked and unlocked cars in a north Laguna neighborhood, police said Wednesday. The car burglary and theft spree, reported between midnight and 6 a.m. on the weekend of June 3, are the highest number of cars hit this year, said Laguna Beach police Investigations Sgt.

