Police chase Cadillac through Highland, find gun
After San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies chased a Cadillac SUV occupied by three people through Highland Tuesday, they found a loaded pistol in the vehicle, authorities say. Deputies first saw the SUV at 3:33 a.m. driving north on Sterling Avenue at 13th Street with no lights on, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Shakey's Pizza Parlor
|3 hr
|SHAKEYS REDLANDS
|1
|Review: Home Depot
|3 hr
|HOME DEPOT REDLANDS
|1
|Review: Citrus Plaza
|3 hr
|CITRUS PLAZA REDL...
|1
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Jeff
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Believe Phart
|33,163
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Jun 10
|Wanda
|16
|Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11)
|Jun 6
|sheridan
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC