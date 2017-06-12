Police chase Cadillac through Highlan...

Police chase Cadillac through Highland, find gun

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

After San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies chased a Cadillac SUV occupied by three people through Highland Tuesday, they found a loaded pistol in the vehicle, authorities say. Deputies first saw the SUV at 3:33 a.m. driving north on Sterling Avenue at 13th Street with no lights on, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.

