Permanent San Bernardino terrorist attack memorial plans in development

10 hrs ago

San Bernardino County's plan for a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the Dec. 2, 2015, terrorist attack is still in the development stage, county officials said this week. Current work is on developing a request for proposal built around research done in 2016 by the December 2nd Memorial Committee, formed in February 2016 to look at several aspects of the project.

