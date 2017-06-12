Panel discusses how to reduce number of drug users shot by police

From left, Annie Gilbertson, Lolita Harper, Beatriz Valenzuela and Eunisses Hernandez participate in a forum discussing the connection between substance abuse and police shootings Wednesday evening at Cal State San Bernardino's Santos Manuel Student Union. SAN BERNARDINO >> Following an investigation by KPCC and The Sun showing San Bernardino County has double the rate of people showing signs of substance use being shot by police, the reporters behind that story held a panel discussion Wednesday to discuss what can be done in response.

