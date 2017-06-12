Ozzfest Meets Knotfest to return in 2017

Ozzfest will meet Knotfest once again this year. Details of the 2017 edition of Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, which combined the powers of Ozzy Osbourne and Slipknot 's respective festivals, will be revealed on July 10. The inaugural Ozzfest Meets Knotfest was held last September in San Bernardino, California and featured headlining performances from Black Sabbath , as part of their The End farewell tour, and Slipknot.

