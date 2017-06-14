Out-of-control car hits boy playing in California yard
An out-of-control car struck a 10-year-old boy playing in a front yard before crashing into a Southern California house Tuesday. Both the driver and child were taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|OnlyPharts
|33,165
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|8 hr
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
|Review: California State University San Bernardino
|8 hr
|CSUSB
|1
|Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino
|8 hr
|FITNESS 19 SAN BE...
|12
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Jeff
|4
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Jun 10
|Wanda
|16
|Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11)
|Jun 6
|sheridan
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC