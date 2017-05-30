Next stop on Aguilara s a Job For A D...

Next stop on Aguilara s a Job For A Daya tour at Goodwill store in Rancho Cucamonga

15 hrs ago

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, learned Tuesday about operations at a Goodwill retail store in Rancho Cucamonga, the next stop on his 'Job For A Day' Tour of the Inland Empire. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, continued his 'Job For A Day' Tour of the Inland Empire on Tuesday at the Goodwill Southern California in Rancho Cucamonga, where he worked sorting donations.

