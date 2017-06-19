New Music: Fireball Ministry Streaming 'Back On Earth' [News]
Southern California based rock 'n' roll outfit Fireball Ministry have premiered their brand new song named "Back On Earth". It is taken from the band's upcoming new album, titled "Remember The Story", which drops on October 6 through Cleopatra Records.
