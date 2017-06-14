Neighbora s report helps police catch San Bernardino jewelry theft suspects
A picture of some of the stolen items that were recovered following a San Bernardino Burglary on Tuesday, June 13 . A picture of some of the stolen items recovered by police from a San Bernardino burglary.
