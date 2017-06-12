Midnight Hoops brings Redlands youth, police together
Thaddis Brooks, 10, right, of San Bernardino, shoots over Redlands police officer Chris Mead during a Midnight Hoops session on Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Redlands Community Center in Redlands, Ca. The Redlands Police Department, City of Redlands, and Second Baptist Church in Redlands partnered together for the event which will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. each Friday through July 28. Angel Yvette, 17, of Redlands, right, chats with Redlands police officer Chris Mead during a Midnight Hoops session on Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Redlands Community Center in Redlands, Ca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|JENNY
|1,049
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Fri
|West COvina
|26
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC