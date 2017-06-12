Midnight Hoops brings Redlands youth, police together

Thaddis Brooks, 10, right, of San Bernardino, shoots over Redlands police officer Chris Mead during a Midnight Hoops session on Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Redlands Community Center in Redlands, Ca. The Redlands Police Department, City of Redlands, and Second Baptist Church in Redlands partnered together for the event which will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. each Friday through July 28. Angel Yvette, 17, of Redlands, right, chats with Redlands police officer Chris Mead during a Midnight Hoops session on Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Redlands Community Center in Redlands, Ca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.