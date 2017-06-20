Michigan's health chief, four others charged with manslaughter over Flint water contamination

Five people, including the head of Michigan's health department, were charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter in an investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water, all blamed in the death of an 85-year-old man who contracted Legionnaires' disease. Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon became the highest ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder 's administration to be snagged in the state criminal investigation of how Flint's water system became poisoned after officials tapped the Flint River in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.