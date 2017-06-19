Metrolink train strikes, kills man; San Bernardino Line delayed
Metrolink trains heading to San Bernardino along the San Bernardino Line are delayed after a person was struck and killed and on the tracks in Los Angeles, Metrolink and fire officials said. The train struck the man at 3:53 p.m. at 5150 E. State University Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Do Phartss
|33,186
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Ahmmad
|77
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|Jun 20
|DoyonHall
|1
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Jun 19
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC