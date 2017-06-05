Man struck, killed by car on 15 freew...

Man struck, killed by car on 15 freeway in Devore identified

DEVORE >> Authorities have identified the man killed Thursday morning when he stepped out of his car along the 15 Freeway in Devore as 25-year-old Mohamad Youssef. California Highway Patrol officials said Youssef was from Chino, but the San Bernardino County Coroner's website says he lived in San Bernardino.

