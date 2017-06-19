Man shot 4 times in chest in San Bern...

Man shot 4 times in chest in San Bernardino is expected to survive

11 hrs ago

A man is expected to survive after he was shot four times in the chest early Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Ninth and F streets in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> Despite being shot four times in the chest, a man is expected to survive his wounds following an early-morning attack in San Bernardino, police officials said.

San Bernardino, CA

