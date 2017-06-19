Man shot 4 times in chest in San Bernardino is expected to survive
A man is expected to survive after he was shot four times in the chest early Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Ninth and F streets in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> Despite being shot four times in the chest, a man is expected to survive his wounds following an early-morning attack in San Bernardino, police officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|22 min
|Well Well
|75
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Mon
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Mon
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC