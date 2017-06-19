Man killed, another critical after vehicle hits them in San Bernardino

One man was killed and another is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, June 20, 2017, on Fifth Street near Mount Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> A man was killed and a second is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in San Bernardino, leading police to shut down the intersection at Mount Vernon Avenue and Fifth Street, officials said.

