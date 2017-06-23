Man is struck and killed by Metrolink train in El Sereno

A man believed to be about 40 years old was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Friday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno, officials said. The man was in a nonpedestrian area less than a mile west of the Cal State L.A. station when he was hit by an eastbound train on the San Bernardino Line about 3:45 p.m., Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson said.

