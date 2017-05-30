London attack: U.K. PM lays blame on ...

London attack: U.K. PM lays blame on internet firms for spread of extremism but is she right?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

In the wake of Britain's third major attack in three months, Prime Minister Theresa May called on governments to form international agreements to prevent the spread of extremism online. The British Prime Minister also called out internet companies a day after a tragic attack at London Bridge which left seven people dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grandma Baby Stabber 1 hr Dango Slam 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr ThenPharts 33,143
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it 20 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Sun GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) May 31 Brian Webb 13
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC