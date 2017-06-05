Loaded with hate: Bill to take guns f...

Loaded with hate: Bill to take guns from those convicted of hate crimes passes committee

14 hrs ago

California lawmakers are trying to fix an anomaly that affords criminals convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes a special protection to still own guns, despite the fact that people convicted of 40 other types of misdemeanors - including battery, threats and stalking - can't wrap their hands on a firearm until a decade after their conviction. Assembly Bill 785 was written by Los Angeles Assemblyman Byron Jones-Sawyer and is characterized as patchwork for a glaring loophole in California's penal code .

Read more at NewsReview.com.

