Loaded with hate: Bill to take guns from those convicted of hate crimes passes committee
California lawmakers are trying to fix an anomaly that affords criminals convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes a special protection to still own guns, despite the fact that people convicted of 40 other types of misdemeanors - including battery, threats and stalking - can't wrap their hands on a firearm until a decade after their conviction. Assembly Bill 785 was written by Los Angeles Assemblyman Byron Jones-Sawyer and is characterized as patchwork for a glaring loophole in California's penal code .
