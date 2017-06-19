Judge denies Oxford Preparatorya s last-ditch legal argument for survival

SAN BERNARDINO >> A San Bernardino County Superior Court judge has ruled against embattled charter school Oxford Preparatory Academy of Chino, saying the local school board didn't violate any laws when it declined to renew its charter. In what may be its penultimate fight for survival, high-scoring charter Oxford Prep had come before Judge David S. Cohn on Friday.

