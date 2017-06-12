Inland Empire families received $26 million in California Earned Income Tax Credits
Low-income families in the Inland Empire received more than $26 million in California Earned Income Tax Credits this year, and a campaign expected to significantly increase that number next year is already underway. The tax credit is for working families, either reducing their tax burden or providing a tax refund.
