Inland Empire families received $26 million in California Earned Income Tax Credits

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Low-income families in the Inland Empire received more than $26 million in California Earned Income Tax Credits this year, and a campaign expected to significantly increase that number next year is already underway. The tax credit is for working families, either reducing their tax burden or providing a tax refund.

